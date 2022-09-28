Wheat smuggling bid foiled, 3000 wheat bags recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The food Department foiled the wheat smuggling attempt and recovered 3000 bags of wheat.

District Food Controller (DFC) Ahmad Javed raided a private warehouse on Khanewal road last night and seized 3,000 bags of 50 kg wheat which was being smuggled to Sindh through a trailer.

The vehicle was taken into custody and the warehouse was also sealed.

A case has been registered against Rana Sultan, the main leader of the wheat smuggling mafia.

DFC Ahmad Javed said that the strict blockade of the district was being ensured to control the smuggling of wheat on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo.

He further said that the license of flour mills would be canceled over embezzlement in government flour quota.

More than 50 flour wholesale points were fully operational across the district, DFC concluded.