Wheat smuggling bid foiled as 550 bags recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Food department has foiled wheat smuggling bid and recovered over 550 bags of wheat here on Wednesday.

Deputy Director food Asif Raza has raided at Head Muhammad Wala and seized the trailer loaded with wheat and legal action started against the mafia involved in smuggling of wheat.

Deputy Director said that strict blockade of Multan division was being ensured to control wheat smuggling under the directions of Secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chattha. He said that every grain of wheat would be provided to citizens at the government rate.