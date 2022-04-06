Wheat smuggling bid foiled in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration foiled wheat smuggling bid and got case registered against alleged outlaw, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, about 350 wheat bags were being illegally transported to Multan from Jehanian.

The district administration established 14 points, entry and exit, to discourage illegal transportation.

The campaign for wheat campaign is in progress across the district. Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi inaugurated the campaign. The food Department would procure 240,000 metric tonne wheat. The Food Department will ensure purchase of 100 percent wheat from farmers.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi said that nobody would be allowed exploit the farming community.