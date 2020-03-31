Wheat smuggling bid foiled in Sukkur

The Sukkur police and Food department officials foiled a bid of smuggling of six thousand bags of wheat near Rohri, Sukkur district

District Food Controller (DFC), Sukkur, Vishan Das Talraija along with the police on Tuesday foiled a bid of smuggling of six thousand bags of wheat to Punjab at the Rohri Bypass in Sukkur.

He said there was a ban on transportation of wheat from Sindh to any other province. The police and officials stopped trawlers carrying wheat to Balochistan and Punjab and arrested the drivers.