Wheat Smuggling Bids Foiled; Huge Quantity Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 02:30 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration claimed to have foiled bids of wheat smuggling by confiscating 11,969 maunds wheat during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, action was being taken against wheat hoarders and smugglers without any discrimination, says a press release issued here on Wednesday.

During the Eidul Fitr holidays, the designated teams of the district administration set up pickets at Kanganpur bypass, Pakki Haveli, Dhang Shah, Moroh and seized 7,211 maunds wheat by foiling bids of smuggling.

Last day, the teams set up check-posts Ghala Mandi, River Sutlej, Burj Kalan and Khadian Road and seized 4,758 maunds wheat being smuggled to other districts.

