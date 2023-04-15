Wheat smuggling foiled, 1503 bags confiscated in Faislabad

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Shaukat Masih Sindhu foiled wheat smuggling attempt and confiscated 1,503 bags

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Shaukat Masih Sindhu foiled wheat smuggling attempt and confiscated 1,503 bags. A spokesman of local administration said here on Saturday that the AC Jaranwala along with price Control Magistrate Malik Tasawar Hussain conducted raid near Ali Pur Bungalow and seized 1,503 wheat bags loaded on three trolleys.

The wheat was being smuggled from Vita Flour Mills to other areas. �The AC shifted the wheat bags to wheat procurement center while further action against the accused was under progress, he added.