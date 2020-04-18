Wheat smuggling; three rounded up in Mianwali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The local food department on Saturday foiled an attempt to smuggle 760 sacks of wheat from Punjab to KPK and managed to arrest three accused near Baangi Khel.

According to an official of food department, the authorities posted staff and the police team as well at three points Derra Tangg, Chashma Bairaj and Baangi Khel.

On a tip off, they intercepted three vehicles bearing numbers R/4913, T/429 and D/9813. After search, the police team found 760 wheat bags which attempted to smuggle from Punjab to KPK.

The Food staff handed over the three drivers as named Muhammad Ilyas, Aziz Ullah and Asad Khan to police.

Police have registered separate cases against them under section 3/6 Food Control Act and started investigations.