Wheat sowed at more than 0.7 million acres land in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Crop of wheat has been sowed at 744000 acres of land in Bahawalpur district.

According to Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Bahawalpur Hafiz Muhammad Shafique, the farmers and growers must get rid of unwanted herbs in their fields in order to get maximum production of wheat.

He said that farmers must provide water to the fields at appropriate times and no negligence should be shown in this regard otherwise it could affect the yield. He said that pesticides must be sprayed only when necessary and field must be inspected periodically.