Wheat Stock Available In Sufficient Quantity:CM

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 02:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Monday that effective steps were taken at various levels to ensure provision of inexpensive flour across the province.

According to official sources here, CM said that sale points were increased as well as official wheat quota for flour mills was also increased to 26,000 metric tons.

Due to timely steps of the Punjab government, flour was available in abundance in the province, he added.

Pervaiz Elahi said that officials of food department and administrative officers had been directed to ensure the supply and availability of flour.

He further said that checking at exit points of the province had been made further strict to stop smuggling of wheat and flour.

CM said that indiscriminate action would be taken against elements found involved in wheat and flour smuggling.

He said all possible steps were being taken to provide maximum relief to people and added that wheat stock was available in sufficient quantity to meet the needs of people of Punjab.

