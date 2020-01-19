Wheat stock being lifted from PASCO godowns in Punjab, Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Government has procured 300,000 tons of wheat from PASCO, out which 70,000 bags have been brought to Karachi while transportation of remaining stock is underway.

According to a statement issued from CM House on Sunday, the wheat stock is being lifted from PASCO godowns in Punjab and Balochistan.

The delay in transportation was due to protest and goods transport strike. The services of NLC have been hired for early transportation of wheat to Karachi and Hyderabad from Punjab and Balochistan.

It said that 70,000 wheat bags have been so far shifted to Karachi while 30,000 more bags to be brought in by Monday evening.

The Chief Minister has directed Secretary food department Laiq Ahmed to personally monitor wheat lifting from Punjab and Balochistan and start issuing wheat to the flour mills as per government policy, it said.

The Chief Minister also directed Bureau of Supply & Prices to play their due role to stabilise Atta prices all over Sindh, particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad by Tuesday.

All deputy commissioners have also been directed to control artificial price hike in their respective areas, particularly.