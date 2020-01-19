UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wheat Stock Being Lifted From PASCO Godowns In Punjab, Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

Wheat stock being lifted from PASCO godowns in Punjab, Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Government has procured 300,000 tons of wheat from PASCO, out which 70,000 bags have been brought to Karachi while transportation of remaining stock is underway.

According to a statement issued from CM House on Sunday, the wheat stock is being lifted from PASCO godowns in Punjab and Balochistan.

The delay in transportation was due to protest and goods transport strike. The services of NLC have been hired for early transportation of wheat to Karachi and Hyderabad from Punjab and Balochistan.

It said that 70,000 wheat bags have been so far shifted to Karachi while 30,000 more bags to be brought in by Monday evening.

The Chief Minister has directed Secretary food department Laiq Ahmed to personally monitor wheat lifting from Punjab and Balochistan and start issuing wheat to the flour mills as per government policy, it said.

The Chief Minister also directed Bureau of Supply & Prices to play their due role to stabilise Atta prices all over Sindh, particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad by Tuesday.

All deputy commissioners have also been directed to control artificial price hike in their respective areas, particularly.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Balochistan Protest Chief Minister Punjab Hyderabad Price Sunday All From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah’s social welfare law discussed

46 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia&#039;s Minister o ..

2 hours ago

Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister Receives Assistant ..

3 hours ago

Amendments to law on commercial agencies provide m ..

4 hours ago

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.