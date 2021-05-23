UrduPoint.com
Wheat Stock Of 2600 Bags Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Wheat stock of 2600 bags recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :District administration have recovered illegal stock of 2600 wheat bags during separate raids conducted in last 48 hours across the district.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Zubair launched a crackdown against hoarders of wheat and sugar.

The officer conducted raids at 13 different locations and recovered 2600 bags illegally stock wheat.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Muhammad Zubair said that the recovered wheat have worth over Rs 58 million. He said that the wheat has been shifted at the concerned wheat procurement centres while further legal action was being initiated against the hoarders.

More Stories From Pakistan

