Wheat subsidy is not being abolished: Chief Minister GB

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said that no tax was being levied in Gilgit-Baltistan and wheat subsidy was not being abolished

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said that no tax was being levied in Gilgit-Baltistan and wheat subsidy was not being abolished.

He said that the purpose of building parks was to protect public property and provide facilities to the people. Power projects of 200 MW have been set up which would end the power crisis within a year.

Talking to the delegation of the Awami Action Committee Chief Minister said that work would be done in consultation with the Public Action Committee regarding installation of smart meters and cables.

CM said that CTSP was being abolished and a local board was being formed for recruitment on merit.

Chief Minister GB said that all stakeholders would be consulted on the Land Reforms Act regarding the Khalsa Government and under this the people would be made the owners of their lands.