UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wheat Subsidy Is Not Being Abolished: Chief Minister GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

Wheat subsidy is not being abolished: Chief Minister GB

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said that no tax was being levied in Gilgit-Baltistan and wheat subsidy was not being abolished

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said that no tax was being levied in Gilgit-Baltistan and wheat subsidy was not being abolished.

He said that the purpose of building parks was to protect public property and provide facilities to the people. Power projects of 200 MW have been set up which would end the power crisis within a year.

Talking to the delegation of the Awami Action Committee Chief Minister said that work would be done in consultation with the Public Action Committee regarding installation of smart meters and cables.

CM said that CTSP was being abolished and a local board was being formed for recruitment on merit.

Chief Minister GB said that all stakeholders would be consulted on the Land Reforms Act regarding the Khalsa Government and under this the people would be made the owners of their lands.

Related Topics

Chief Minister All Government Wheat Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince visits IDEX, NAVDEX 2021

1 hour ago

US House to Start Working on George Floyd Police R ..

2 minutes ago

PTI unopposed Senator-elect, MPAs meet Chief Minis ..

2 minutes ago

UN Greatly Concerned by Situation in Armenia, Urge ..

2 minutes ago

US Senate Confirms Jennifer Granholm to Be Biden's ..

2 minutes ago

El Salvador Becomes First Malaria-Free State in Ce ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.