Wheat, Sugar Being Sold At Subsidized Rate: Zartaj Gull

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Thursday claimed that all essential commodities are being sold at affordable rates. All Utility Stores in Pakistan are selling the wheat bag at the price of eight hundred rupees while sugar is available at 68 rupees per kg, she said while talking to a private television channel. She said the directives has been given to concerned quarters for supply of all essential products at subsidized rates so that common man could enjoy relief from "Ramazan Bazaars".

Commenting on Sugar Mills issue, she said the leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Jehnagir Tareen was facing the trial before the accountability bureau without any pressure.

The NAB following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was conducting inquiry against the political leaders without any discrimination, she added. The government, she said, has set an example for the people of Pakistan regarding accountability. Zartaj Gull said the action would be taken against the responsible elements behind the sugar crisis. The inquiry against sugar mill owners had been conducted after the approval of Cabinet, she added.

