Wheat, Sugar Crisis Responsibles To Be Punished: Faisal Vawda

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:18 PM

Wheat, sugar crisis responsibles to be punished: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said the investigation of wheat and sugar crisis was done on special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan in order to punish those responsible for the crisis.

The publishing of the report was appreciated by all as the prime minister had fulfilled his promise in this regard and that further action would be taken against the perpetrators once the detailed report would be submitted to the prime minister on April 25, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said PM Imran Khan had always talked about the rights and welfare of poor masses by showing commitment from day one to recover the looted national exchequer from the corrupts and utilizing it for the development of the country.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking measures to completely eliminate the menace of corruption and money laundering, adding actions would be taken to destroy the backbone of mafia from the country.

He said it was mandatory to expose those found guilty in wheat and sugar shortage to bring transparency in the system.

Faisal Vawda said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had given huge subsidy on sugar to provide benefits to their bigwigs and questioned that who was accountable for that.

He said innocent people were killed in Model Town incident but no punishment was given to the perpetrators yet.

