Wheat, sugarcane support prices increased after 5 years: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the Punjab government has increased the support prices of wheat and sugarcane crops after five years, which will provide a huge benefit of more than Rs 40 billion this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the Punjab government has increased the support prices of wheat and sugarcane crops after five years, which will provide a huge benefit of more than Rs 40 billion this year.

While addressing the press conference at DGPR office here on Friday, along with Agriculture Minister Nauman Akhtar Langrial and Food Minister Sami Ullah Chaudhry, the minister said the new support prices of wheat and sugarcane had been fixed at Rs 1,365 per maund and Rs 190 per maund, respectively.

The minister said last year, sugarcane crop worth Rs 138 billion was procured from farmers and an amount of Rs 137.40 billion was given to them as payment. He said that farmers would get a benefit of Rs 29 billion due to Rs 10 increase in sugarcane support price, adding that proper reward of farmers' hard work would be ensured this year.

He announced that soft loans would also be provided to farmers having less than 12.5 acres of land. He said that a vigorous campaign had been launched against hoarding and illegal profiteering. As a result, prices of essential items had been stabilised. The 20-kg flour bag was available at Rs 808, while the rate of sugar is Rs 70. Ghee of different brands was available from Rs140 to Rs180 per kg, he added.

Replying to the media questions, the minister said that Pakistan has wriggled out of the difficult economic situation, adding that Pakistan has been saved from being declared as bankrupt under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He regretted that the past rulers ruined the economy and pointed out that Maryam Nawaz erroneously tweeted about this sagging economic situation by considering it as a report about the present tenure of PTI government.

He said the farmers were provided an opportunity of directly selling their farm produce at 32 model bazaars in the whole of province, adding that work has been started to expand this paraphernalia to the level of tehsils, he added. An autonomous price control authority was also being established having representation of experts from agriculture and economic sectors, added the minister.

To a question, he said that powers of the chief minister have been given to provincial ministers and ministers were deputed to implement chief minister's vision and policy while the relevant departments ensure implementation.

Provincial Food Minister Sami Ullah Chaudhry said that 85 per cent farmers have less than 12.5 acres of land in Punjab, adding that interest of small farmers was being protected by the government.

Agriculture Minister Nauman Akhtar Langrial said that 42 per cent farmers belong to Punjab who fulfil food needs of 58 per cent non-farmers. As many as 4.32 lakh bags of certified seeds have been distributed among farmers and farmer-friendly policies were being introduced as well, the minister concluded.