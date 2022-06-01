Wheat supply to 11 flour mills suspended

The divisional food department suspended wheat quota to 11 flour mills for three days on Wednesday over irregularities, found in supply of wheat flour in the open market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The divisional food department suspended wheat quota to 11 flour mills for three days on Wednesday over irregularities, found in supply of wheat flour in the open market.

Deputy Director Food Shahid Khokhar said here that 127-metric-ton wheat quota had been suspended to 11 flour mills including Bashir flour mills, Bahu Gill flour mills, Dahkan flour mills, Iqbal flour mills in all four districts -- Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad.

He said that a fine of Rs 340,000 had also been imposed on the flour mills besides serving show-cause notices on nine other flour mills.