Wheat To Be Cultivated On 2.611 Mln Acres In Bahawalpur Division

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A meeting of the Divisional Wheat Crop Management Committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Nadir Chatha.

While presiding over the meeting, the Commissioner said that, in accordance with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all resources should be utilized for maximum production of wheat. He emphasized that the target of cultivating wheat on 2.611 million acres in Bahawalpur Division should be completed on time. The meeting was informed that wheat would be cultivated on 748,000 acres in Bahawalpur district, 1.052 million acres in Bahawalnagar district, and 810,000 acres in Rahim Yar Khan district.

The Commissioner urged the Agriculture and Revenue Departments to assist farmers in achieving the targets and to ensure that farmers receive all possible facilities at their doorstep for better wheat production.

He said that the availability of fertiliser at government-set rates should be ensured, and a vigorous campaign should be launched to eliminate fake fertiliser and substandard pesticides. The Commissioner also mentioned that the Irrigation Department should make the water supply process more efficient and expedite the provision of Kisan Cards to farmers. He noted that the availability of machinery and agricultural tools through the Kisan Card is expected to enhance agricultural production.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Pervez, Director Agriculture, Director CDA Liaquat Ali Gilani, officials from the Agriculture Department, and other relevant departments.

