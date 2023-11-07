Open Menu

Wheat To Be Cultivated On 62,000 Acres In Sillanwali

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Wheat to be cultivated on 62,000 acres in Sillanwali

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The agriculture department (extension) on Tuesday said that wheat crop would be cultivated on 62,000 acres in tehsil Sillanwali this year, while a target of 35.86 maunds per acre yield had been set.

While talking to APP here,Assistant Director (agri) Sohail Ibrahim,he said that the government would reduce the cost of wheat yield on priority so that the growers could get full produce of wheat during Rabi season.

He directed the concerned staffers and officials to ensure supply of quality agricultural inputs in the market.

He warned that action would be taken against those who sell substandard agricultural inputs and those involved in black marketing of seeds and fertilizers.

Sohail Ibrahim called upon wheat growers to cultivate wheat on maximum area as well as to ensure adequate supply of fertilizers, water to their crop.He congratulated farmers for achieving more than 100 per cent of the cotton target and also emphasized the need to achieve the wheat produce target with the same spirit.

