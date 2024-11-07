Open Menu

Wheat To Be Cultivated On 748,000 Acres In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Wheat to be cultivated on 748,000 acres in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the District Wheat Campaign Monitoring Committee was held under the

chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur

on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed performance of the agriculture department and other relevant

departments regarding timely sowing of wheat to achieve a better yield besides providing

facilities to farmers.

The meeting was informed that a target had been set for wheat cultivation on 748,000 acres

across the district, and so far wheat had been sown on 105,000 acres of land.

The additional deputy commissioner directed that timely sowing be ensured for better wheat

production, and in this regard, the agriculture department officials should provide all possible

facilities to farmers at their doorsteps.

The meeting was attended by officers from the agriculture department (extension), relevant

departments, fertilizer and seed companies, representatives of agricultural medicines, and

progressive farmers.

The director agriculture briefed the meeting that the cultivation of certified seeds of recommended

wheat varieties and the use of balanced fertilizers were being ensured for better wheat production,

and the process of conducting farmers training was also going on.

