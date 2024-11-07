Wheat To Be Cultivated On 748,000 Acres In Bahawalpur
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the District Wheat Campaign Monitoring Committee was held under the
chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur
on Thursday.
The meeting reviewed performance of the agriculture department and other relevant
departments regarding timely sowing of wheat to achieve a better yield besides providing
facilities to farmers.
The meeting was informed that a target had been set for wheat cultivation on 748,000 acres
across the district, and so far wheat had been sown on 105,000 acres of land.
The additional deputy commissioner directed that timely sowing be ensured for better wheat
production, and in this regard, the agriculture department officials should provide all possible
facilities to farmers at their doorsteps.
The meeting was attended by officers from the agriculture department (extension), relevant
departments, fertilizer and seed companies, representatives of agricultural medicines, and
progressive farmers.
The director agriculture briefed the meeting that the cultivation of certified seeds of recommended
wheat varieties and the use of balanced fertilizers were being ensured for better wheat production,
and the process of conducting farmers training was also going on.
