Wheat to be cultivated on five lakh acres in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) In line with the directions of the Punjab government, the district administration has initiated pre-measures to achieve the wheat cultivation target for the upcoming season.

The Agriculture Extension Department has been tasked with cultivating wheat on 504,000 acres across the district.

A district-level wheat committee meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari to review the strategy. The meeting was attended by ADCG Ghulam Mustafa, officials from the Agriculture Extension and Irrigation departments, fertilizer dealers, and representatives of the farming community. Discussions focused on the steps necessary to meet the cultivation target, as well as the availability of quality wheat seeds and fertilizers.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Bukhari directed the Agriculture department to achieve the set cultivation target.

He assured that there was an adequate stock of fertilizers available in the district and reiterated that hoarding and profiteering will not be tolerated.

He also directed to conduct awareness sessions in the field to educate farmers on best practices for wheat cultivation. Additionally, he stressed the need for the prompt resolution of complaints regarding canal water availability to facilitate smooth irrigation for the upcoming wheat season.