Wheat To Be Procured At Rate Of Rs 2,200 Per Maund:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 02:03 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that wheat will be procured from farmers at a rate of Rs 2,200 per maund.

According to the official sources here on Monday, the CM said that Punjab cabinet had set a target of purchasing 3.5 million metric tonnes of wheat. He added that the wheat procurement target would be increased if needed.

Usman Buzdar said effective steps would be put in place to stop illegal transportation of wheat and added that in connection with wheat procurement drive a eight-member committee had been formed at the provincial level.

Special monitoring committees would supervise the procurement process at provincial, divisional,district, tehsil and centres level, he maintained.

The chief minister said that rights of farmers would be protected.

