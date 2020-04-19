UrduPoint.com
Wheat To Be Provided To Flour Mills As Per Need: Aleem Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that provision of wheat to the flour mills as per their requirement will be ensured across the province.

According to official sources here on Sunday, he said that sufficient stock of wheat was available and proper steps would be taken to avert the shortage of the commodities.

The senior minister said, "Wheat crop is good and it will fulfil the requirement the province." He said that food department had sent the permit list to the deputy commissioners concerned.

The minister directed the department to ensure provision of wheat to functional flour mills. He said that there was no bar on inter district transportation of wheat while matters related to the movement of wheat from other provinces were being finalised.

He said that strict action would be taken against hoarders adding that all possible steps were beingtaken to ensure availability of flour during the Holy month of Ramazan. Wheat would be transported fromthe province with a permit, the minister added.

