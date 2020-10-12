Wheat to be sown on 17m acres of land in Punjab: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said on Monday that this year wheat would be cultivated on 17,000,000 [17 million] acres of land, and more than 26,000,000 [26 million] tonnes of wheat yield was expected this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said on Monday that this year wheat would be cultivated on 17,000,000 [17 million] acres of land, and more than 26,000,000 [26 million] tonnes of wheat yield was expected this year.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held to review the wheat sowing strategy at the Agriculture House.

The minister said that this year the government had fixed price of 50-kg bag, prepared by the Punjab Seed Corporation, at Rs 2,850. He said that farmers should use the Agriculture Department approved wheat seeds to obtain maximum per acre production.

The minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure availability of wheat seeds, fertilizers and other agriculture inputs in the market and the minister gave approval of monitoring mechanism in this regard.

He further said that after timely cultivation of wheat, farmers must ensure one-time irrigation of the crop before closure of canals.

The minister was briefed that this year the Agriculture Department approved wheat seed was available in more quantity and there was no shortage of water for irrigation.

The meeting was told that according to Meteorological Department, there was no chance of rain during November and this would help in timely completion of the wheat cultivation.