Wheat To Be Sown On 1.8m Acres In Faisalabad Division

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 09:56 PM

The Agriculture Department has set a wheat cultivation target over 1.8 million acres in the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Agriculture Department has set a wheat cultivation target over 1.8 million acres in the division.

This was told in a divisional wheat committee meeting, held with Commissioner Silwat Saeed in the chair, here on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir was also present.

The meeting was informed that more than 3.7 million gunny bags would be distributed among farmers. The commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to check farmers’ training schedule and mobilise the trainers as well farmers.

She said that the farmers who would cultivate wheat crop over 25 acres would be given free tractors through lucky draws and the farmers that would cultivate wheat from 12.5 to 25 acres would be given land levelers through draws. She stressed the need to introduce modern agriculture technology among growers adding that so far 40,166 kisan cards have been distributed. She also directed strictly for pending payments to the sugarcane growers within three days.

Earlier, Director Agriculture Extension Khalid Mahmood briefed the meeting about wheat crop cultivation.

