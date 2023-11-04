Open Menu

Wheat To Be Sown On 578,000 Acres In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2023

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) District administration set a target to cultivate wheat at 578,000 acres, with 7.5 maund per acre increase, in Muzaffargarh.

The administration will take every possible step to improve wheat production to 38.

5 maund per acre, this was stated by Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali while leading a rally in connection with the maximum sowing of wheat, here on Saturday.

He urged farmers to complete sowing by November 10. Deputy Director Agriculture Abdur Razaq informed that a rainy spell was expected after November 15.

The farmers should complete sowing before the rainy spell. The farmers can enhance production by following the recommendations of experts from the agriculture department.

