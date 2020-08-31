UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wheat To Release On Discounted Rates Soon: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:08 PM

Wheat to release on discounted rates soon: Minister

Sindh Minister for Food, Hari Ram Kishori Lal said the Sindh Food Department has adequate stocks of wheat in the province and soon, supply on discounted rates to flour mills and atta chakie would be started

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Food, Hari Ram Kishori Lal said the Sindh Food Department has adequate stocks of wheat in the province and soon, supply on discounted rates to flour mills and atta chakie would be started.

Domestic and commercial consumers do not face any difficulty in obtaining flour, the statement said here on Monday.

Provincial Minister said the wheat would only be provided to those flour mills and atta chakies which are on the roster of food department.

He further added the Sindh cabinet would soon fix the official price of wheat for flour mills.

Related Topics

Sindh Price Stocks Cabinet Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

26 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 82,763 additional COVID-1 ..

26 minutes ago

‘Peace be upon you’: Israel’s national secur ..

56 minutes ago

Lakes Help Protect Oceans From Climate Change by H ..

3 minutes ago

ANF seizes drugs $8300mln during last month: Azam ..

3 minutes ago

PSX , PSBA pledge strong partnership for capital m ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.