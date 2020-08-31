Wheat to release on discounted rates soon: Minister

Sindh Minister for Food, Hari Ram Kishori Lal said the Sindh Food Department has adequate stocks of wheat in the province and soon, supply on discounted rates to flour mills and atta chakie would be started

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Food, Hari Ram Kishori Lal said the Sindh Food Department has adequate stocks of wheat in the province and soon, supply on discounted rates to flour mills and atta chakie would be started.

Domestic and commercial consumers do not face any difficulty in obtaining flour, the statement said here on Monday.

Provincial Minister said the wheat would only be provided to those flour mills and atta chakies which are on the roster of food department.

He further added the Sindh cabinet would soon fix the official price of wheat for flour mills.