UrduPoint.com

Wheat Transportation Banned For 90 Days Outside Shaheed Benazirabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Wheat transportation banned for 90 days outside Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Under Section 144 CrPc, the transportation of wheat has been banned for a period of 90 days outside the limits of Shaheed Benazirabad. The ban has been imposed on the orders of Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari in order to achieve the target of procurement of wheat officially and preventing hoarding and balck marketing.

The Commissioner had advised the Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze districts to achieve the procurement target and take measures to stop illegal shifting of wheat with the beginning of its procurement in the division.

For that purpose, Sec 144 CrPc be imposed to prevent illegal shifting of wheat, he directed.

Therefore, Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Abdul Aleem Lashari imposed a ban on shifting of wheat for a period of 90 days.

In case of contravention of notification, the area police under Section 188 PPC has been authorized to initiate legal action

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Sanghar Wheat

Recent Stories

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

27 minutes ago
 UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Ji ..

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

1 hour ago
 ‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sani ..

‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sania Mirza as she completes Umrah

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of murder incident

15 minutes ago
 Ten injured of road mishap referred to Saidu Shar ..

Ten injured of road mishap referred to Saidu Sharif hospital

15 minutes ago
 Kite flyer held after identification through video ..

Kite flyer held after identification through video

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.