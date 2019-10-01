Wheel Chair corner sets up at Sindh Secretariat

A Wheel Chair Corner has been established at Sindh Secretariat to ensure easy mobility of the visitors with physical disability

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :A Wheel Chair Corner has been established at Sindh Secretariat to ensure easy mobility of the visitors with physical disability.

The corner has been set up by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar for Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) with donation by NDF Nawabshah and collaboration of DEPD and SGA&CD GA Wing, said a statement on Tuesday.

Additional Secretary General Administration department Sindh Dr. Badar uddin Shaikh inaugurated the Corner at the main entry gate of Sindh Secretariat.

President NDF Abid Lashari said that people with disabilities face mobility problems whenever they visit the Secretariat, to reach concerned departments and they use crawling, which is very difficult and tough for them.

The NDF in collaboration with DEPD will also establish more such corners, he said.

Secretary of DEPD Khalid Chachar appreciated the initiative and said that easy mobility is fundamental right of persons with disabilities.