Wheel chairs distributed among special children of traffic police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan distributed wheel chairs among the special children of City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Sunday.

According to CTP spokesman, the CTO met with the special children of traffic police in his office.

Talking on the occasion, he said that special persons were different but had abilities like ordinary people.

He said that it was our common responsibility to protect their rights and make them useful citizen of the society.

The CTO said that the Rawalpindi Traffic Police was making all out efforts to provide the best treatment and all possible facilities to its officers and cops for special children.

They were deprived of quality facilities due to which they face discrimination and negative attitudes, he said and added that we should protect their rights and make it easier for them by indulging them in daily activities.