UrduPoint.com

Wheel Chairs Distributed Among Special Children Of Traffic Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Wheel chairs distributed among special children of traffic police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan distributed wheel chairs among the special children of City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Sunday.

According to CTP spokesman, the CTO met with the special children of traffic police in his office.

Talking on the occasion, he said that special persons were different but had abilities like ordinary people.

He said that it was our common responsibility to protect their rights and make them useful citizen of the society.

The CTO said that the Rawalpindi Traffic Police was making all out efforts to provide the best treatment and all possible facilities to its officers and cops for special children.

They were deprived of quality facilities due to which they face discrimination and negative attitudes, he said and added that we should protect their rights and make it easier for them by indulging them in daily activities.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Rawalpindi Sunday All Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

9 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

18 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

18 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

18 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.