Wheel chairs distribution ceremony held in Jawaki

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A wheelchair distribution ceremony, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, was held on Wednesday in Jawaki Tehsil Dara Adam Khel, Kohat.

District Social Welfare Officer Amjad Afridi distributed 47 wheelchairs among special persons which were gifted by social worker Saeed Afridi.

On the occasion, Amjad Afridi said that all the disabled persons who have got disability certificate from Social Welfare Department will get financial assistance from the department.

