Wheel Chairs, Financial Assistance Provided To Family Afflicts Mysterious Disease

Sat 21st August 2021 | 07:29 PM

A team of department led by Regional Director Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Hamed Dhani visited Village Ghulam Muhammad Brohi near Jam Sahib Town where 12 members of same family afflicted mysterious disease

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :A team of department led by Regional Director Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Hamed Dhani visited Village Ghulam Muhammad Brohi near Jam Sahib Town where 12 members of same family afflicted mysterious disease.

Sindh Chief Minister's Special Advisor for rehabilitation department for Special Persons Sadiq Ali Memon had taken notice of the family through news circulated on a private tv channel.

The team of Department of Rehabilitation of Special Persons handed over four wheel chairs and Rs.5000 each to victims of mysterious disease. Regional Director on the directives of Special Advisor Sadiq Ali Memon assured the members of the victim family their children would get education in Special Education school while family would also be provided medical facilities.

Head of the affected family expressed gratitude to the Special Advisor for providing wheelchairs, cash and ration.

