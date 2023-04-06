Wheel chairs & white canes distributed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief of the Fatima Foundation Sukkur Nosheen Khan on Thursday said that mentally and physically challenged people can be made useful citizens after technical training.

She expressed these views while addressing a gift-distributed ceremony among special persons.

She and other philanthropists of the city gave away over 20 wheelchairs and white canes among special persons. The ceremony was organized by jointly by the Fatima Foundation and Inter Global Human Development Society.

A number of notables and representatives of different NGOs were also participated.