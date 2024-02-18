Wheel Jam Strike Of Four Alliance Failed: Achakzai
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Balochistan John Achakzai on Sunday said that the wheel jam strike of the alliance of 4 parties has failed.
" All major highways are open. Traffic is light on some national highways due to Sunday", he said in a statement issued here.
He deplored that Sardars and Nawabs of Balochistan are punishing the common people to reject the 2024 elections.
He said that the alliance should not harm the welfare of the state and people but should resort to legal forums. The people of Balochistan have rejected ethnic nationalism, CM further maintained.
APP/ask.
