Wheelchair/passage Ramp Facilities For PWDs In Offices, Parks, Recreational Areas Approved

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday approved resolution of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to ensure wheelchair and passage ramp facilities for persons with disabilities in all government and private offices including business and commercial centers, parks and recreational areas within 180 days.

In case of avoidance or delay, action will be taken against the persons concerned under Section 15 (132) of the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and schedule VI.

According to the details, the KMC submitted a memorandum to Administrator Karachi for approval in which it was maintained that the government has allocated quota for persons with disabilities in government jobs.

"While in the recently amended Local Government System 2021, the Sindh government has allocated one percent quota for the disabled in the elected council.

However, there are no facilities for persons with disabilities in public and private buildings, parks and recreational areas and commercial places," the resolution read.

It added that there is a need to provide adequate number of wheelchairs and ramps for the disabled in all public and private buildings, offices, public and commercial places, parks and amusement parks in Karachi so that they can be accommodated without any hassle and they can easily access to desired locations.

Murtaza Wahab approved the resolution of KMC using the powers assigned under the notification of Sindh Government.

