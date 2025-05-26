Wheelchairs, Assistive Devices Distributed Among Special Persons In Sialkot
May 26, 2025
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Members Provincial Assembly Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Chaudhry Tariq Subhani distributed wheelchairs and other assistive devices under the Chief Minister Punjab’s Assistive Devices and Wheelchair Program for persons with disabilities in Sialkot.
Deputy Director (DD) Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman, Assistant Director (AD) Social Welfare Asma Ahmed and Abrar Abdullah Sahi were also present on this occasion.
MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that the government is working for the welfare and betterment of the poor. He said that the completion of public welfare projects and serving special people is the top priority of the government of the day.
He said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif is performing her duties as the Chief Minister of Punjab very well. He said that the CM is working day and night to solve the problems of people from all walks of life.
Chairman Punjab Land Revenue Authority Tariq Subhani said that the distribution of Himmat Cards and now assistive devices for financial assistance to people with physical disabilities is a clear proof that Maryam Nawaz Sharif is promoting the tradition of politics of service.
