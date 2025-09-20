Wheelchairs, Assistive Devices Distributed To Special Persons
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Social Welfare Department Bahawalpur organized a ceremony at Rasheedia Auditorium for the distribution of wheelchairs and other assistive devices among special persons.
The event was attended by Member Provincial Assembly Saadia Bilal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Nasir Shehzad Dogar, Divisional Director Social Welfare Ishtiaq Ahmed, Deputy Director Muhammad Uzair, department officers, representatives of relevant agencies, political and social figures, and a large number of citizens.
In line with the instructions of the Chief Minister and Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt, a total of 54 wheelchairs, 10 tricycles, and various other assistive devices were distributed to beneficiaries. The distribution was carried out by MPA Saadia Bilal and ADC Nasir Shehzad Dogar.
Speaking at the event, MPA Saadia Bilal emphasized that the welfare of special persons is among the Punjab government’s top priorities.
She noted that such initiatives not only improve mobility but also enhance the confidence and dignity of recipients. The distribution of these devices, she said, is a clear reflection of the government’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.
ADC Nasir Shehzad Dogar reiterated the district administration’s commitment to the rehabilitation, education, health, and mobility of special persons. He affirmed that all possible steps are being taken to ensure their well-being.
MPA Saadia Bilal also commended the Social Welfare Department for its proactive and sustained efforts in supporting persons with disabilities.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Punjab government, district administration, and the Social Welfare Department for the thoughtful initiative and ongoing support.
