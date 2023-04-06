Wheelchairs distributed among persons with different abilities in Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Distribution of wheelchairs to persons with different abilities by Saath Sabka Development Organization at Mardan in a ceremony on Thursday.

Saath Sabka Development Organization Mardan, a non-governmental organization, took the initiative to make the lives of persons with different abilities easy and decided to distribute wheelchairs among needed persons.

Dr. Aimal Mohmand, founder of Saath Sabka Development Organization Mardan, Taimur Khan, Chairman of Saath Sabka Development Organization Mardan and others were also present on this occasion.

Dr. Amil Mohmand while addressing the ceremony said that Saath Sabka Development Organization is providing services without discrimination on a purely humanitarian basis, certain people are facing problems such as non-availability of health facilities, less educational opportunities, less economic resources than others.

One of the solutions to these problems is related to the physical welfare of these people.

He said that the rehabilitation of persons with different abilities will have positive effects on society. Various programs are being organized for persons with different abilities so that these people can become self-reliant instead of being dependent on other people in society.

He said that Saath Sabka Development Organization Mardan has provided wheelchairs to dozens of needy people all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far and this mission will continue like this.