Open Menu

Wheelchairs Distributed In Gujrat

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Wheelchairs distributed in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The District Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department organized a ceremony in Gujrat to distribute wheelchairs and assistive equipment among persons with disabilities.

Member of the Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Abdullah Yousaf Warraich, attended the event as chief guest and personally handed over wheelchairs and other assistive devices to the beneficiaries.

He stated that the Punjab government is committed to empowering people with disabilities and enabling them to become active, contributing members of society.

Deputy Director of Social Welfare Muhammad Nawaz Warraich, along with district officers, elected representatives, and members of civil society, also participated in the ceremony.

According to a spokesperson for the department, a total of 45 deserving individuals from Gujrat received wheelchairs during the event.

Recent Stories

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

2 hours ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

3 hours ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

4 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

4 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

5 hours ago
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

5 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

5 hours ago
 Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

5 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

6 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan