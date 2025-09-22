Wheelchairs Distributed In Gujrat
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The District Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department organized a ceremony in Gujrat to distribute wheelchairs and assistive equipment among persons with disabilities.
Member of the Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Abdullah Yousaf Warraich, attended the event as chief guest and personally handed over wheelchairs and other assistive devices to the beneficiaries.
He stated that the Punjab government is committed to empowering people with disabilities and enabling them to become active, contributing members of society.
Deputy Director of Social Welfare Muhammad Nawaz Warraich, along with district officers, elected representatives, and members of civil society, also participated in the ceremony.
According to a spokesperson for the department, a total of 45 deserving individuals from Gujrat received wheelchairs during the event.
