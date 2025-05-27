Wheelchairs Distributed To People With Disabilities In Chiniot
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 12:20 AM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A ceremony was held at the Municipal Committee Hall in Chiniot to distribute wheelchairs to people with disabilities under the Punjab Chief Minister's flagship program.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Rana Muhammad Umar graced the occasion, highlighting the program's aim to empower individuals with disabilities.
According to DC office, 18 wheelchairs were handed over to people with disabilities, with a total of 45 wheelchairs to be distributed.
The program seeks to enable individuals with disabilities to participate fully in social activities by providing them with mobility aids.
The ceremony emphasized the importance of creating a supportive environment for people with disabilities, encouraging their active participation in society.
The courage and determination of people with disabilities were lauded during the ceremony.
Deputy Director Social Welfare Shahbaz Khan emphasized that the initiative not only provides assistance but also promotes a message of inclusivity and support for all members of society.
