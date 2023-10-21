Wheelchairs for cops' special children

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui distributed electric wheelchairs among special children of eight police officers and jawans, here on Saturday.

District Police Officer Mohammad Faisal Kamran and DIG Aamir Mushtaq were also present.

Addressing the participants, the RPO said taking care of the force was the first responsibility of the department. Along with treatment of special children, their other needs were also being met, he said.