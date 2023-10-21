Open Menu

Wheelchairs For Cops' Special Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Wheelchairs for cops' special children

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui distributed electric wheelchairs among special children of eight police officers and jawans, here on Saturday.

District Police Officer Mohammad Faisal Kamran and DIG Aamir Mushtaq were also present.

Addressing the participants, the RPO said taking care of the force was the first responsibility of the department. Along with treatment of special children, their other needs were also being met, he said.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha

Recent Stories

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at P ..

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at PMA

12 minutes ago
 Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception o ..

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception of Nawaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakis ..

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakistan’s Economy: Naval Chief

1 hour ago
 OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OP ..

OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OPPO Service Day" in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincia ..

Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincial Commerce Minister SM Tanveer ..

1 hour ago
If the quality of education improves by privatizin ..

If the quality of education improves by privatizing educational institutions,the ..

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, W ..

2 hours ago
 Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with U ..

Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with UAE to US$1bn, say Kazakh Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan