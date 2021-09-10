UrduPoint.com

Wheelchairs Given To Disabled University Students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as seven special students received electric wheelchairs in the second phase of the Prime Minister's Pakistan Electronic Wheelchair Scheme at Ghotvi Hall of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The chief guest of the event, MNA Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hassan Gillani and Vice-Chancellor of the university Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob congratulated the special students who received wheelchairs and paid tribute to their tireless efforts for education.

Seeing these children, one can be sure that our country is in strong hands, because if the special children of our country have this passion to move forward, then the rest of the youth of the country will surely play an important role in the development of their country.

On this occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar, Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof. Dr Muhammad Amjad Dean Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr Sheikh Shafiq ur Rehman Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning, Prof. Dr Shazia Anjum Dean Faculty Of Science, Prof. Dr Aftab Hussain Gillani Dean Faculty of Law, Prof. Dr Hussain Tahir Dean Faculty of Computing, Prof. Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha Chairman Department of Social Work, Prof. Dr Moazzam Jamil Registrar, Prof. Dr Sajjad Ahmad Paracha Controller of Examinations, Prof. Dr Abu Bakar Treasurer and representatives of civil society were also present.

