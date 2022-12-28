Wheelchairs given to police stations for disabled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given wheelchairs to police stations and offices for the facilitation of disabled and physically- challenged persons, said a release issued here on Wednesday.

Steps have been taken to help out disabled and physically challenged people who are visiting police offices and stations to lodge complaints.

Wheelchairs have been placed on the main gates of police stations and staff has also been deputed to assist complainants who are blind and disabled. Steps have also been taken to allocate desks and separate seats for the disabled in police stations.