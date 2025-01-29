Wheelchairs, prosthetics distributed to disabled individuals in Jamrud

A ceremony for the distribution of wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs to physically disabled individuals was held at the Jirga Hall under the supervision of the District Administration Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A ceremony for the distribution of wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs to physically disabled individuals was held at the Jirga Hall under the supervision of the District Administration Khyber.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare, and Pakistan Institute of Prosthetics and Orthotics Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PIPOS), saw the participation of local officials, including Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, Assistant Commissioner Jamrud Dr. Amir Zeb, and other notable dignitaries.

A total of 289 patients from Jamrud benefited from the initiative, with 52 receiving wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs provided by PIPOS and ICRC organizations.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Commissioner Khyber expressed satisfaction with the ongoing efforts to support special individuals in the region and highlighted the significance of these services for improving their quality of life.

He urged local elders to support the ongoing Polio Eradication Campaign, emphasizing the importance of vaccinating children to prevent lifelong disabilities.

At the ceremony's conclusion, Deputy Commissioner Khyber distributed appreciation certificates to the participating organizations and reaffirmed the commitment to providing similar support to special individuals in Landikotal and other areas of District Khyber in the future.