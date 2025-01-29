Wheelchairs, Prosthetics Distributed To Disabled Individuals In Jamrud
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 09:20 PM
A ceremony for the distribution of wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs to physically disabled individuals was held at the Jirga Hall under the supervision of the District Administration Khyber
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A ceremony for the distribution of wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs to physically disabled individuals was held at the Jirga Hall under the supervision of the District Administration Khyber.
The event, organized in collaboration with the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare, and Pakistan Institute of Prosthetics and Orthotics Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PIPOS), saw the participation of local officials, including Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, Assistant Commissioner Jamrud Dr. Amir Zeb, and other notable dignitaries.
A total of 289 patients from Jamrud benefited from the initiative, with 52 receiving wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs provided by PIPOS and ICRC organizations.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Commissioner Khyber expressed satisfaction with the ongoing efforts to support special individuals in the region and highlighted the significance of these services for improving their quality of life.
He urged local elders to support the ongoing Polio Eradication Campaign, emphasizing the importance of vaccinating children to prevent lifelong disabilities.
At the ceremony's conclusion, Deputy Commissioner Khyber distributed appreciation certificates to the participating organizations and reaffirmed the commitment to providing similar support to special individuals in Landikotal and other areas of District Khyber in the future.
Recent Stories
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl
SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases
Robber injured in police encounter
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting
Punjab govt taking historic steps in health sector: Minister Salman
Two arrested for molesting, filming minor in Attock
NIPA delegation visits FCCI
Wheelchairs, prosthetics distributed to disabled individuals in Jamrud
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi4 minutes ago
-
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed4 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists4 minutes ago
-
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 47 minutes ago
-
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl7 minutes ago
-
Robber injured in police encounter8 minutes ago
-
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting8 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt taking historic steps in health sector: Minister Salman15 seconds ago
-
Two arrested for molesting, filming minor in Attock17 seconds ago
-
Wheelchairs, prosthetics distributed to disabled individuals in Jamrud20 seconds ago
-
Man arrested on the charges of sexual harassment of step daughter22 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals13 minutes ago