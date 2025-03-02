Open Menu

Wheelchairs, Relief Cheques Distributed Among Special Persons In Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 04:20 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The district administration Tank and the Department of Social Welfare distributed wheelchairs and relief cheques among special persons.

As many as 50 special persons received relief cheques while 70 others got wheelchairs in a ceremony organized under the directives of the provincial government.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanveer Khan, MPA Usman Betni, and other distinguished guests distributed wheelchairs and relief cheques among the special persons.

Speaking on this occasion, the deputy commissioner said that this initiative aims to support and empower people with disabilities, improving their mobility and offering financial assistance to ease their challenges.

