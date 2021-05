SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A wheelie-doer was killed in a collision with another wheelie-doer.

According to details, one Hamid, son of Arif, a resident of Behlolpur, was seriously injured in a collision between two motorcycles when both were doing one-wheeling in Dhalewali area of Head Marala police station.

He died on-the-spot before provision of any medical aid.

app/ir