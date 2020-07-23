Wheeling energy model important step towards industrial development : Hamayatullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Energy, Hamayatullah Khan on Thursday said that wheeling energy model would prove an important step towards development of industrial sector.

He said that natural resources of energy generation is major asset which prove helpful in enhancing economic productivity.

He was speaking at inaugration ceremony of provision of 18 MW electricity from Pehwoor Hydroelectricity project to industrial sector.

Hamayatullah Khan said that wheeling model of energy was being implemented successful to address power issues.

Secretary Power and Electricity department, Zunair Khan, Chief Executive PEDO Naeem Khan were also present on the occasion.

He appreciated Chief Engineer PEDO Maqsood Anwar and his team on successful completion of wheeling project.

He said speedy development and promotion of industries in the province is the top priority of the provincial government.

"We are successfully pursuing our goals in line with the priorities of the energy sector", he said.

The provincial government has initiated wheeling regime model to provide cheap electricity to accelerated development of the industrial sector.