Wheeling; police arrested 10 teenagers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police detained 16 teenagers and impounded many motorbikes for their allegedly rush bikeriding in the city.

The ASP Cant Aneel Haider informed that on the directives of SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh the police detained the teenagers who were found indulging in the dangerous motorbike racing and one-wheeling which they had dubbed as the death race.

He told that SHO Fort police station Shakeel Ahmed Solangi and Section Officer Traffic Police City Naeem Rajput made the arrests in separate areas.

The ASP said the parents of all those arrested were called to the police station who were scolded for their negligence.

All the impounded bikes were confiscated under Section 550 of Code of Criminal Procedure. The ASP said it was a big responsibility on the parents as well besides the police to stop their children from taking part in such dangerous activities.