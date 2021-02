Wheeling; police arrested 10 teenagers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police detained 16 teenagers and impounded many motorbikes for their allegedly rushbikeriding in the city.

The ASP Cant Aneel Haider informed that on the directives of SSPHyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh the police detained the teenagers whowere found indulging in the dangerous motorbike racing and one-wheelingwhich they had dubbed as the death race.

He told that SHO Fort police station Shakeel Ahmed Solangi and SectionOfficer Traffic Police City Naeem Rajput made the arrestsin separate areas.

The ASP said the parents of all those arrested were called to thepolice station who were scolded for their negligence.

All theimpounded bikes were confiscated under Section 550 of Code ofCriminal Procedure. The ASP said it was a big responsibility on the parents as wellbesides the police to stop their children from taking part in suchdangerous activities.