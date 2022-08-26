UrduPoint.com

Wheet Smuggling Bids Foiled, 2400 Bags Confiscated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday foiled three bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 2400 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the Food Department along with Chakri police confiscated three vehicles loaded with 2400 bags including 1200 wheat and 1200 flour.

He informed that police arrested three drivers namely Muhammad Owais, Latif and Bilal for violating the ban on wheat and flour smuggling. The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

