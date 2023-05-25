UrduPoint.com

When Blood Of Martyrs Spills, It Changes Destiny Of Nations: Sanaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said the martyrs are our benefactors, and nations that fail to remember those who sacrificed their lives for their people cannot exist for long.

In his video message on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan on Thursday, he paid heartfelt tributes to the martyrs, quoting a Punjabi verse that translates to "when the blood of martyrs spills, it changes the destiny of nations." He stressed that it was our duty to remember and honor our martyrs with respect.

Sanaullah said that the family members of martyrs, including parents, siblings, spouses and children, should never feel that the people had forgotten their loved ones who selflessly gave their lives for the nation.

Condemning the incidents on May 9, he said it was painful to see how the miscreants inflicted pain upon the families of the martyrs by desecrating and destroying the monuments dedicated to the Shuhada. "The whole nation strongly condemns these incidents and stands unwaveringly in solidarity with the martyrs' families." The minister declared that the miscreants responsible for defiling the martyrs' monuments may indeed possess Pakistani citizenship, but they do not deserve to be called Pakistanis.

He expressed a resolute determination to bring these miscreants to justice and ensure they are punished for their wrongdoings, so that no one would dare to repeat such a shameful act in the future.

