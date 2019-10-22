When camera eye shows you every thing, you cannot deny it : Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special advisor to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that when camera eye shows you everything then you cannot deny it

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Special advisor to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that when camera eye shows you everything then you cannot deny it.Everyone saw that Nawaz Sharif reached at hospital in a very active mood while waving hands because it was just the shooting of film.While giving her reaction to sudden news of ill health of Nawaz Sharif Firdous Ashiq Awan said that whole nation is seeing that Nawaz Sharif is active and has come to vehicle by walking on his own feet .General public was already informed that they were bringing Nawaz Sharif, she added.

.If health condition deteriorates suddenly then it is not known even to patient's family members.She said flags, tires and other equipment could not become available within no times.

People were gathered, they reached there along with flags and reached hospital after according welcome to Nawaz.National Accountability Bureau (NAB) administration had told that tests of Nawaz Sharif had been conducted and his personal physician was giving him medicines for making blood thin.He said whenever medicines of making blood thin is given then platelets decrease but Nawaz Sharif was of the view that he is fine and does not want to shift to hospital.First of all it should be asked from Dr Adnan that whether government or NAB recommended all this or not? She said.She said Nawaz Sharif will be fine soon and this shooting of film will continue for several days more.